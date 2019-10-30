First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

In other news, insider William A. Housey, Jr. bought 2,700 shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

