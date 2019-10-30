First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 15th

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

FPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 92,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,572. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

