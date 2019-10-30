First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 15th

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
FPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 92,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,572. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.
About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd
