First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE FDEU remained flat at $$14.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 78,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

