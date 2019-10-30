First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

