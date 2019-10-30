First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 39.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 54.6% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

