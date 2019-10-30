First Quadrant L P CA Sells 2,972 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in Cigna by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.96.

In related news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

