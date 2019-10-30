First Quadrant L P CA Sells 268 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

YUMC stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.