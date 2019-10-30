First Quadrant L P CA Sells 18,207 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Innospec were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOSP. CL King began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

