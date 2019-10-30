First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $64,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,188,000.00. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

