First Quadrant L P CA Has $51,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Diodes were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Diodes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, VP Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $70,469.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,782.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $608,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,321 shares of company stock valued at $170,877. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

