First Merchants Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for First Merchants in a report released on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the bank will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.27.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

FRME opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other First Merchants news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 134 shares of company stock worth $4,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

