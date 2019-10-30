First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.24

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 164224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 65,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 615.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 209,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 180,272 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.