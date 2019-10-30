First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Bancorp (NYSE:TBBK) Head to Head Comparison

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Horizon National and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 6 5 0 2.45 Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon National presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.62%. Given First Horizon National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 19.09% 10.34% 1.18% Bancorp 30.27% 13.05% 1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of First Horizon National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Horizon National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bancorp does not pay a dividend. First Horizon National pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon National and Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.27 billion 2.25 $545.04 million $1.41 11.60 Bancorp $301.76 million 2.08 $88.68 million $0.69 16.01

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Horizon National beats Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and Internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

