First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 45692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

