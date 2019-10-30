FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after acquiring an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,479,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on shares of HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

In other news, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 37,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $1,423,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $103,531.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,389.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 634,856 shares of company stock valued at $24,166,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.25 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

