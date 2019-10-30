FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $302,400.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $27,304.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 218,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,751. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

