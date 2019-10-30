FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,358,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 119,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,683. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6735 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

