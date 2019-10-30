FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,753,000 after acquiring an additional 91,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 7.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the second quarter worth approximately $896,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 568,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.96. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities research analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

