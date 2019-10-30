FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 185.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,134,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $311.97. 351,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,386,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.39. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “weight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson acquired 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

