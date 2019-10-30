Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.24 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81.24 ($1.06), 23,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 89,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2.34 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.16. Finsbury Food Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

