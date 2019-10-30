Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.30%.

Shares of FISI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISI. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.