Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
