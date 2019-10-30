Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

