FGL (NYSE:FG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,877,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 618,083 shares.The stock last traded at $9.42 and had previously closed at $9.34.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FG. Citigroup dropped their target price on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.
In related news, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $807,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 197,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,431,686.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,443,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,262 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in FGL by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,233 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 574,438 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter worth $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.
About FGL (NYSE:FG)
FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.
Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.