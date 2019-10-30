FGL (NYSE:FG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,877,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 618,083 shares.The stock last traded at $9.42 and had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FG. Citigroup dropped their target price on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.03 million. FGL had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $807,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 197,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,431,686.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,443,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,262 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in FGL by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,233 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 574,438 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter worth $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

