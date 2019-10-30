Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 106.1% in October

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the September 15th total of 805,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 631,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 255.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,263,094 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

