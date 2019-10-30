Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.88.

NYSE FRT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.16. 377,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,652. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

