FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes $418,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,874,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.