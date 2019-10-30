FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $769,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $158,475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,557. The firm has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

