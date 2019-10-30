FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

