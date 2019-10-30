FarmaTrust Price Reaches $0.0011 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One FarmaTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and Liquid. Over the last week, FarmaTrust has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $657,815.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FarmaTrust Token Profile

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

