FansTime Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HADAX, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $68,024.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00219342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01464246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00122237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, FCoin, HADAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

