Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Several research firms have commented on EYEN. ValuEngine upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,896 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 3.31% of Eyenovia worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

EYEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 142,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

