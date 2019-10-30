Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

