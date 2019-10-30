Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 568,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $290.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.