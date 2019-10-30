Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 2,581,327 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,270,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

XOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

