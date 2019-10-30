Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.84-4.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.86.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.53.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $209,342.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

