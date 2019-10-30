Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY19 guidance to $4.84-4.87 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. 2,097,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,506. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.
In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $51,383.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,209 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,107.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,443,290.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
