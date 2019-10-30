Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY19 guidance to $4.84-4.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. 2,097,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,506. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.53.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $51,383.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,209 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,107.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,443,290.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.