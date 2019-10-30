Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 971,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,622. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98. Express has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Express will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Express by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Express by 413.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Express by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Express by 40.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

