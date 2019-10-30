EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. EVRAZ currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.00.

EVRZF stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVRAZ (EVRZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.