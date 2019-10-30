Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gifford Fong Associates boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,515,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.25. 189,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.38. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.