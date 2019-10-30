Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,502. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

