Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up approximately 0.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. 3,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.