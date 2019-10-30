Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 448 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,045,000 after buying an additional 6,373,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,523,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,629,000 after buying an additional 160,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after buying an additional 657,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,754,000 after buying an additional 3,532,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

