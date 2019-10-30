Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,921 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. 6,158,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,571. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

