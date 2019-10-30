Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Position Cut by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Everi worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 139.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Everi by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of Everi stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $716.02 million, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.