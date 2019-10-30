Eukles Asset Management Sells 417 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 859,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,452,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

