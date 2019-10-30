Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,915,000 after buying an additional 334,467 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,896,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,900,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after buying an additional 1,919,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,700,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,530,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $933,904.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,544.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.33. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $207.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

