Essentia Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and BitForex. Essentia has a total market cap of $401,415.00 and $48,256.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,918,920 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

