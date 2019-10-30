Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.66

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 37332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,787.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,381 shares of company stock valued at $414,217 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 12,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after buying an additional 1,423,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 375,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

