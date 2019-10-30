Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of Essent Group worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $146,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Essent Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 74,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 36,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,658. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock valued at $414,217 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

