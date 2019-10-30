ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 85,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

